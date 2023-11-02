MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,020,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,093,000 after buying an additional 104,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $471.84 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $444.87 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.47.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

