M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister Sells 1,000 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

