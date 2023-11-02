MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 28554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
MTN Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.
MTN Group Company Profile
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.
