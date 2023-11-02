Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.24. 79,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 557,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

