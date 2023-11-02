Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NSSC opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
