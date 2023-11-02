National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:AEM opened at C$65.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$55.33 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

