National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $115,913,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.