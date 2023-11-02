Neonode (NEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Stock Down 0.9 %

NEON traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,130. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neonode

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.