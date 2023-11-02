Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.97. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 79,507 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Nerdy Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,319,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,319,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 102,163 shares worth $387,681. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nerdy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 40,132 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Nerdy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 510,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

