NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.98 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Shares of NTCT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

