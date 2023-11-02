New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.14 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

