New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.