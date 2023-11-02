Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Issues Earnings Results

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

In related news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

