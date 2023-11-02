NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NIKE worth $283,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.71 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

