NiSource (NYSE:NI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NiSource by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in NiSource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NiSource by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

