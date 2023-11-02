Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

