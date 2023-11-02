NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

NSK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

