NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.23 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.