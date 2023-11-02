NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,720 shares of company stock worth $29,619,077. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Up 2.7 %

NVR stock opened at $5,560.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,027.04 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,971.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,003.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.