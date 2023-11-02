O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OI remained flat at $14.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 73,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 128.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

