Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 2,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

