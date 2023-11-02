Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

