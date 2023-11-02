OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $82.78 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001668 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $82.78 million and $39.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

