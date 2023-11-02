OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $31,777.69 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

