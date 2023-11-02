Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.67 million.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 238,593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Omnicell by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

