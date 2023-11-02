Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Omnicom Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

