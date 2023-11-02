Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.32 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.