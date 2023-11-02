Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 211,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 856,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Opera Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $94.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Opera

About Opera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth $760,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Opera by 249.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 340,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

