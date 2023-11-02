Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Marcus Lemonis Purchases 6,455 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 40,293 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,933.47.

On Friday, October 6th, Marcus Lemonis bought 42,200 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $735,546.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marcus Lemonis bought 33,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

