Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.73. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,538,205 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $139,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

