Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.73. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,538,205 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.
View Our Latest Report on PACB
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $139,000.
Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
Further Reading
