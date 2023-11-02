Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after buying an additional 1,047,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after buying an additional 747,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,043 shares of company stock worth $9,317,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

PLTR stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -497.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

