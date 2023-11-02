Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 90,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 808,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.24 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

