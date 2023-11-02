Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 900,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,589,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.