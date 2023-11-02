Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average of $267.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

