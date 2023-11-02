Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 4,115,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,024,832. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

