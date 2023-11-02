Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,802,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 247,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

