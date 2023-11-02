Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.50. 301,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

