Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

