Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.