Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.