Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19.
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
