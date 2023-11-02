Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 699,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

