Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 157,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

