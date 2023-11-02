Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,112 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $54.47 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

