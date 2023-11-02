Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,019,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,883,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,877,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

