Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

