Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average is $245.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $151.34 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

