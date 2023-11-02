Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.08 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.