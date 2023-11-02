Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 356 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 773.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

