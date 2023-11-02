Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1,667.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.