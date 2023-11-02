Parkland (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parkland traded as high as C$41.93 and last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 58949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.39.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.46.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKI

Parkland Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.89.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.